Upper Crust Bakery success for Bradley Hayman

Having been back on the golf course for a month now, it was exciting news for Sidmouth members that the club competitions, under social distancing rules, were going to take place - at last, writes Hugh Dorliac.

The last club competition was way back in January, when the wet weather (remember that?) put paid to competitive golf, closely followed by the Covid 19 pandemic.

Last Monday saw the first Upper Crust Bakery sponsored Stableford competition take place and, taking the honours with first place was Bradley Hayman recording a solid 39 points.

In what was a close contest, second place went to Lee Barber afterf he was edged out on countback by the winner after also scoring 39 points and third was Len Wright on 38.

In the senior competition it was John White taking the honours with 39 points, with Len Wright and Malcolm Couldwell taking second and third respectively on 38. Alan Billinghurst, back on the links after quite a while, took fourth with 37 points. Sidmouth Jewellers are kindly sponsoring the Friday Stableford again this year and an excellent score of 40 took top spot achieved by Andy Pryke, despite horribly wet weather most of the day.

He was comfortably ahead of the second placed Martyn Cross, who nudged Richard Powell into third place on countback, both scoring 37 points apiece.

This week’s Upper Crust Monday Stableford saw an improvement both in the weather and winning scores posted.

First place with an excellent 41 points was David Bater.

In second and third places respectively with 40 points were Neil Holland and Stuart Coles, decided on countback.

The Seniors’ competition was won by club captain Lester Willmington on 38 points, beating seniors captain, Mike Davis on countback into second spot.

They are both reportedly still cheerful, despite a dreadful early start to their year and they report that the club has bounced back quickly and strongly, with quite a few new members and visitors’ green fees helping to recoup some of the lockdown shortfall.

Charles Brown took third on 37 with Paul Whitrow in fourth on 36.