Upper Crusty Bakery success as Neil Faulkner wins the Sidmouth Vallance Cup

Golf club and ball Archant

Last week’s Friday Stableford, sponsored by Sidmouth Jewellers saw three new names on the leader for the season, writes Hugh Dorliac.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Iain Roberts had a shot cut from his handicap for posting an excellent 41 points.

Young Charlie Miles lost two shots, despite posting the same score, but pushed back on countback to second spot.

Martyn Cross, with 39 also felt the cut with a creditable 39.

On Saturday, 75 members played in the annual Vallance Cup competition aided by some excellent weather and it was one of our club competition sponsors, the Upper Crust Bakery’s very own Neil Faulkner, who triumphed, in his own quiet way, with a solid 39 points.

In a close contest, just a point back on 38, were two players and, after countback was called into play, Tim Chapman took second place with Andy Pryke in third.

This Saturday (July 4) the winners will be able celebrate with a drink as the bar and catering areas will be making a welcome return, albeit under social distancing rules.

The Upper Crust Bakery Monday Stableford saw an amazing 93 players vying for top spot on an overcast day, but which stayed dry for the most part. Lee Barber struck again with a brilliant 43 points, earning him a two-point cut to his handicap, now down to 13.

Well done, Lee and also Lewis White, playing off scratch, who recorded an equally impressive 42 points to take second place.

Senior member David Millen picked up a two-shot cut to his handicap with 41 points, which was also good enough to secure the seniors’ side bet competition. He came in ahead of Charles Brown and Chris Holland, both on 39 with Martyn Cutmore missing out in fourth also on 39.

Mention must be made of fifth placed Vic McCarthy’s solid 38, his best score of the year - so far!