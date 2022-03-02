News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Vikings defeat the Spurs to make it seven games unbeaten

Tim Herbert

Published: 10:12 AM March 2, 2022
A Sidmouth Town corner flag at Manstone Lane. Picture: ARCHANT

A Sidmouth Town corner flag at Manstone Lane. Picture: ARCHANT - Credit: Archant

Sidmouth Town continued their 2022 resurgence with arguably the best win yet, as the Vikings battled to a superb 3-2 win at home to fourth-placed Newton Abbot Spurs. 

Nathan Cooper scored a brace for Sidmouth and Jamie Vaughan-Ryall was also on target in a terrific home display, although they did have to withstand a late rally from the visitors before confirming an important victory. 

Sidmouth are now well clear of Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police at the bottom and within seven points of Honiton Town and Torridgeside, although those sides do have games in hand on the Vikings. 

The improvements at Sidmouth are sadly mirrored by a decline in form for Ottery St Mary, who suffered a painful 9-0 defeat at home to Torrington. Sidmouth host mid-table Bovey Tracey this weekend, while the Otters face a tough trip to Cullompton Rangers. 

Non-League Football
Sidmouth News

