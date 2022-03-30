News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Vikings stumble at league leaders Argyle

Tim Herbert

Published: 4:01 PM March 30, 2022
The Manstone Lane home of Sidmouth Town looking superb in mid-June thanks to the supreme efforts of Town groundsman Ken Mortimore. Picture; JAY THORNE - Credit: Archant

Sidmouth Town’s bid to climb away from the bottom of the South-West Peninsula hit the buffers with a 4-0 defeat at leaders Okehampton Argyle last weekend. 

The Vikings will look to regroup ahead of the trip to Crediton United next Tuesday, while Ottery have the unenviable task of a visit from a strong Ivybridge Town this weekend. 

Okehampton are top by just one point, with Torpoint Athletic maintaining their title push with a comfortable 5-1 win at Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police. Torpoint also have two games in hand on Okehampton and reached the final of the Walter C Parson with a 5-0 win over Elburton in midweek. 

Brixham, in third and five points behind the leaders, also have two games in hand and won 3-1 at Crediton. Axminster Town continued their excellent recent run with a 1-0 win at Bovey Tracey, while Plymouth Marjon secured a surprise 3-2 success at Ivybridge.  

