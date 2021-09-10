Walking Sticks and Grandfathers at Sidmouth Golf Club

Published: 12:00 AM September 10, 2021

The 19th annual Walking Stick competition between past Sidmouth Seniors Captains saw a 14-man field try to get their name on the trophy.

John Bainbridge, captain in 2012 and a first-time winner posted 35 points, ahead of runner up David Bromage on 34. The men joined the ladies after the match for an excellent meal and presentation of the Walking Stick to the winner by senior past captain present and match organiser Barry Jones.

The Grandfather's Cup was played on Saturday with quite heavy rain for the early players, one of whom was winner Mike Shepherd with a score of 39 points. David Ash, 38 and Neil Faulkner, 37 were the runners up this year. Well done to Mike and all 33 grandads, who braved the conditions.

The Sidmouth Jewellers Friday Stableford was won last week by John Rockey with an excellent 46 points from Steve Crabb on 38 winning second on countback from David Hall.

Harrison-Lavers Potburys sponsored this month’s medal and in Div 1 it was Simon Moore who won by a street on 61 from Neil Holland on 65 and Martyn White with 66. In Div 2 Jamie Soutar came good, winning with a solid 62 from Mike Temple 64 and Bernard Ireson taking third on countback with 65.

You may also want to watch:

On Sunday, the Margot Beauchamp Memorial Trophy was held and in the glorious sunshine won by John Barnard and Sue Dowen with 43 points, ahead of Neil Faulkner and Marie Timms with 42 and Lester Willmington and Penny Lyne in third on 40.

Launceston was the setting for this year's Senior Captain's Away Day on Monday and the sun shone down on the 33 travellers as they went out in teams of three to play a Bowmaker competition.

Exceeding all others with a score of 89 were the team of Ken Price, Charles Brown and John Billingsley. Second place went to Steve Nunn, John White and Bill Hayes on 86 with Mike Davis, Richard Seaver and Paul Whitrow scoring 85 for third spot.

Monday's Upper Crust Stableford saw a smaller field competing for honours as many seniors were away at Launceston. Jamie Soutar repeated his winning form by topping the leaderboard again, this time with 42 points. Stuart Coles on 39 took second on countback from James Spiller.

Seniors Captain Phil Spencer, Ken Price, Charles Brown and John Billingsley - Credit: Sidmouth GC



