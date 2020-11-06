Weather scuppers Banks Trophy competition at Honiton

Honiton Golf Club Archant

The planned Banks Trophy competition was unable to go ahead at Honiton Golf Club last week due to the bad weather and, sadly, the new Government restrictions coming into force this means it is likely that the competition will have to be postponed until next year.

Thankfully, the Honiton ladies were more fortunate than the Mixed Group and they were able to complete their three-ball better-ball Stableford competition, although many finished in the rain as the weather was not going to let them off completely.

The competition was played to support their annual Children in Need event and, although no results are currently available, with cards having to be quarantined for several days, £66 was raised from entry fees and a collection tub outside the clubhouse raised a further £82 for the charity.

It was a terrific fundraising effort from all involved and hopefully the clubs will be back out of the bag sooner rather than later.