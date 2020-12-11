News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Sidmouth Herald > Sport

Ottery juniors return with their shooting boots

person

Tim Herbert

Published: 6:22 AM December 11, 2020    Updated: 11:13 AM December 17, 2020
Busy weekend of football at Ottery St Mary

Busy weekend of football at Ottery St Mary - Credit: Archant

Some top performances from the young Otters

The goals were flying in across the age groups for Ottery St Mary’s junior sides over the weekend.

While a few groups played friendly fixtures, the league games involved the Under-15s defeating Culm Sampford 4-1, the 14s won an incredible 9-4 at Honiton and the 13s just lost out 6-4 to Twyford Spartans.

Jack Carpenter shone for the 15s, opening the scoring with a fine header on 15 minutes and then Seb Copp added a quickfire double for the rampant Otters.

Culm Sampford rallied well after the break and eventually pulled a goal back from the penalty spot, despite a valiant effort from goalkeeper Jack Hembrow.

You may also want to watch:

The excellent Carpenter quickly erased any concerns of a fightback, finishing off a team move to make it 4-1 and three fully deserved points.

The Under-11s played out an entertaining 0-0 draw with Honiton, and credit to both goalkeepers for some outstanding saves on the day. Great to be back.

Most Read

  1. 1 Sidmouth Primary School’s new multi-million-pound building approved
  2. 2 Eat, sleep, run, repeat with Sidmouth Running Club
  3. 3 It’s never been so crucial to look after your mental health – help is available
  1. 4 Sidmouth gears up for late night Christmas shopping
  2. 5 Sue Cockayne: There will be no Christmas Party grinches this year
  3. 6 Queen’s platinum jubilee will be ‘bigger than anything we’ve organised before’ says Sidmouth chamber
  4. 7 Thumbs up for football at Sidmouth Town
  5. 8 Beer galleries encourage customers to shop local online
  6. 9 Eat well to stay well is the favourite recipe to your weight loss success
  7. 10 Sidmouth Boxing Day Swim cancelled

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sidmouth virtual pantomime casts Covid-19 as the baddie

Joseph Bulmer

person

Wildwood Escot sparks yuletide magic

Joseph Bulmer

person

Beer Men’s Shed – Helping in the local community

Joseph Bulmer

person

Two Sidmouth play parks to be given face lifts

Joseph Bulmer

person
Comments powered by Disqus