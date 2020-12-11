Ottery juniors return with their shooting boots

Published: 6:22 AM December 11, 2020 Updated: 11:13 AM December 17, 2020

Some top performances from the young Otters

The goals were flying in across the age groups for Ottery St Mary’s junior sides over the weekend.

While a few groups played friendly fixtures, the league games involved the Under-15s defeating Culm Sampford 4-1, the 14s won an incredible 9-4 at Honiton and the 13s just lost out 6-4 to Twyford Spartans.

Jack Carpenter shone for the 15s, opening the scoring with a fine header on 15 minutes and then Seb Copp added a quickfire double for the rampant Otters.

Culm Sampford rallied well after the break and eventually pulled a goal back from the penalty spot, despite a valiant effort from goalkeeper Jack Hembrow.

You may also want to watch:

The excellent Carpenter quickly erased any concerns of a fightback, finishing off a team move to make it 4-1 and three fully deserved points.

The Under-11s played out an entertaining 0-0 draw with Honiton, and credit to both goalkeepers for some outstanding saves on the day. Great to be back.