Ottery juniors return with their shooting boots
- Credit: Archant
Some top performances from the young Otters
The goals were flying in across the age groups for Ottery St Mary’s junior sides over the weekend.
While a few groups played friendly fixtures, the league games involved the Under-15s defeating Culm Sampford 4-1, the 14s won an incredible 9-4 at Honiton and the 13s just lost out 6-4 to Twyford Spartans.
Jack Carpenter shone for the 15s, opening the scoring with a fine header on 15 minutes and then Seb Copp added a quickfire double for the rampant Otters.
Culm Sampford rallied well after the break and eventually pulled a goal back from the penalty spot, despite a valiant effort from goalkeeper Jack Hembrow.
The excellent Carpenter quickly erased any concerns of a fightback, finishing off a team move to make it 4-1 and three fully deserved points.
The Under-11s played out an entertaining 0-0 draw with Honiton, and credit to both goalkeepers for some outstanding saves on the day. Great to be back.
