Weekend of victories takes SOHC ladies 1st XI closer to a league and cup double

The Sidmouth & Ottery 1st team at home to Yeovil & Sherborne. Ref shsp 08 20TI 8480. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Sidmouth & Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) ladies' 1st XI remain firmly on-course for a league and cup double after last weekend's back-to-back wins.

On Saturday the team travelled Chard to play their 14th Sedgemoor Division One game of the season and, like the previous 13, they trooped off at the pitch with victory and after yet another double figure score line, beating the Somerset side 10-1.

SOHC made the perfect start with Lizzie Nancekivell netting with a short corner strike inside the first minute and they were soon two goals to the good after a neat finish from Maisie Pritchard. The ladies even scored the Chard goal with the unfortunate Rachel Ward getting the final touch before the ball was diverted past Mille Guy to make the score 2-1!

SOHC were clearly unsettled by being pegged back and it took a while for them to regain their rhythm, but, once they did, the goals came at regular intervals with the pick of the remainder of the first half goals coming from a delightful left wing cross by Ella Davies that was turned home at the far post.

After the break SOHC continued their dominance and it was only the exceptional Chard goalkeeper who denied them more than the 10 goals they scored.

As for the SOHC goals, they were scored by Lizzie Nancekivell (2), Maisie Pritchard (2), Ella Davies (2), Taz Murray (2), Jasmine Scott (2) and Frankie Forsyth.

The ladies' 1st XI have now scored 102 in their 14 league games to date, conceding just 10.

On Sunday, table-topping SOHC travelled to Lipson College, Plymouth to take on Plym Valley II. The contest was struck by fierce hailstorms, but SOHC prevailed to win 4-0 and book a place in the Devon Hockey Trophy Plate final that will be played on April 25.

Becca Allen fired SOHC into the lead and further goals were scored by Cassia Wilson and Taryn Kelly Beuthin before Allen finished what she started to put a polished finish on another fine all-round team success.

Hannah Peters took the individual honours for her shift controlling things in the middle third of the pitch.