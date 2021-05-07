Rain softens up the challenge at Sidmouth GC

Published: 12:00 AM May 7, 2021

“At last a bit of rain," cried the farmers and golfers as the welcome downpours eased their worries.

Well, it was a case of be careful what you wish for as over the weekend, many golfers got caught out during their competitive and social games, and not even a drink at the end of their rounds could shake off their soggy dispositions.

However, some excellent scores were recorded in the softer conditions at Sidmouth Golf Club, beginning with a fine 41 points from James Pickard who won the Sidmouth Jewellers Friday Stableford. Second placed Duncan Taylor beat David Burgess into third on countback, both having recorded 39 points each.

On Saturday, the rain persisted, but again some managed to put that out of their thoughts and produce some winning scores.

In the Jurassic Building Supplies sponsored monthly medal, Division 1 winner Andy Pryke posted an impressive 6 under par net 60 for his medal. Iain Roberts took second with a solid 61 from George Barber on 63 who took third.

In Division 2, John Arnatt made a superb net 61 himself to win his medal, just ahead of John Barnard on 62 and Simon Emerson continued his recent run of form taking third spot with another under par score of 64.

Bank Holiday Monday saw the Upper Crust Bakery Stableford played out in high winds which, in the main, kept the forecast heavy rain away until late in the day.

By this time, most competitors had finished their rounds and in fact it was early bird Charles Brown who won it with 40 points from second placed Lee Barber on 39 thanks to a birdie on the 18th. In third spot on countback having also scored a respectable 39 was Tom Butler who might have felt a bit unlucky himself, having eagled the thirteenth!



