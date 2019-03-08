Advanced search

West Hill student takes two medals at swimming championships

PUBLISHED: 12:45 28 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:02 28 March 2019

Jamie Salvador-Swords won two bronze medals at a swimming championships in Liverpool. Picture: Bicton College

Jamie Salvador-Swords won two bronze medals at a swimming championships in Liverpool. Picture: Bicton College

A student from West Hill has won two medals at a national swimming championships in Liverpool, writes Sam Cooper.

Jamie Salvador-Swords is a student at Bicton College and swam a personal best in the 50 metre freestyle, which earned him a bronze medal. He then doubled his medal tally with another bronze in the 100 metre freestyle race.

He said: “I was really nervous about this weekend. There were a lot of good competitors. I swam in four races and had a personal best in two and got two bronze medals, which I am really excited about.”

Jamie is competing in Bristol next and then his aim is to compete at the Para World Championships in Glasgow over the Easter holidays.

Kay Simpson, Foundation Learning Lead at Bicton College, said: “As a team we are very proud of Jamie and his achievements. Jamie has a bright future in front of him and we look forward to following and supporting him in his upcoming competitions.”

