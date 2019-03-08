Wilson stars as SOHC ladies’ third XI defeat Dawlish

Archant

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) ladies’ third XI were good value for their 4-1 win over Dawlish.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

What made the success all the more impressive was that Dawlish, the week before, had beaten the league leaders!

SOHC started brightly and, playing into a gale force wind, took an early lead with a well-taken goal from Hannah Trude.

Playing with confidence and retaining an excellent shape to their game it was no more than SOHC deserved when a terrific ball from Millie Moore found Amy Scott and she applied a clinical finish to make it 2-0.

With Cassia Wilson orchestrating things with a powerful display in midfield, a third goal duly arrived, scored by Moore. Dawlish hit back to reduce the arrears, but a second from Trude after the break sealed an impressive success for the team.

Cassia Wilson was named the Player of the Day.

● SOHC ladies 2nd XI are in action at Sidmouth tomorrow (Saturday) with a noon start for their meeting with Taw Valley II.

If SOHC avoid defeat then they will complete their Sedgemoor Division Two campaign with an unbeaten record!

Sadly, their fantastic ‘invincible’ campaign will not bring them the title, for that honour is set to go to Weston-super-Mare 2nd XI, a side that SOHC beat 1-0 away and also drew with 2-2 when the teams met in East Devon!