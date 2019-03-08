Advanced search

Wilson stars as SOHC ladies’ third XI defeat Dawlish

PUBLISHED: 13:49 21 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:49 21 March 2019

Archant

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club (SOHC) ladies’ third XI were good value for their 4-1 win over Dawlish.

What made the success all the more impressive was that Dawlish, the week before, had beaten the league leaders!

SOHC started brightly and, playing into a gale force wind, took an early lead with a well-taken goal from Hannah Trude.

Playing with confidence and retaining an excellent shape to their game it was no more than SOHC deserved when a terrific ball from Millie Moore found Amy Scott and she applied a clinical finish to make it 2-0.

With Cassia Wilson orchestrating things with a powerful display in midfield,  a third goal duly arrived,  scored by Moore. Dawlish hit back to reduce the arrears,  but a second from Trude  after the break sealed an impressive success for the  team.

Cassia Wilson was named the Player of the Day.

● SOHC ladies 2nd XI are in action at Sidmouth tomorrow (Saturday) with a noon start for their meeting with Taw Valley II.

If SOHC avoid defeat then they will complete their Sedgemoor Division Two campaign with an unbeaten record!

Sadly, their fantastic ‘invincible’ campaign will not bring them the title, for that honour is set to go to Weston-super-Mare 2nd XI, a side that SOHC beat 1-0 away and also drew with 2-2 when the teams met in East Devon!

Most Read

Shock closure of Sidmouth care home confirmed

Bindon Care, Winslade Road, Sidmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Father and son attackers behind bars for assault on teenager

Alan Charlton, 41, and Connor Charlton, 20, have been sentenced at Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Sidmouth couple left £2,000 out of pocket after ‘mindless’ paint thinner attack on cars

The damage made to Danielle Downey's car. Picture: Danielle Downey

Salon owner takes on first business at business where she began her career

Blunt Hair Salon has now opened, pictured are members of the team Jo Borkowski, Sarah White, Dannii Jeffery, Amy Taylor, Simone Thomas. Picture: Tony Cox

Adam takes over running of iconic Sidmouth deckchairs

Adam Davis has taken over running the deck chairs in Sidmouth.

