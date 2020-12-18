Winning Christmas for local hockey

Published: 6:41 PM December 18, 2020

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club sides went into the Christmas break with victories.



While the men’s first-team match was postponed, the second-team recorded an excellent 5-1 win away at Taunton Vale D.



The result leaves them third in South East Division One, with one fixture still to play before their Christmas break starts.



The rest of the sides have all completed their league fixtures for 2020, with the men’s third-team claiming a 4-1 victory at home against Isca E in South East Division Two.



The fourth-team didn’t fare so well in their away trip to Yeovil and Sherborne, losing 4-0 in the same division.



On the ladies’ side of the club, the first-team won a friendly fixture away at Taunton Civil Service, 1-0.



The second and third-teams had no fixture, while the fourth-team played a friendly match at home to White Eagles 3, but came out second best, losing 1-3.