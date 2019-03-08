Young and Old go 'bat-to-bat', to raise money for charity at Sidmouth Tennis Club.

Players at the 2019 Sam Marriott Memorial Cup competition run by Sidmouth Tennis Club Picture SIDMOUTH TENNIS CLUB Archant

Two charities are to share £220 after senior and junior pairings competed for the Sam Marriott Memorial trophy at Sidmouth Tennis Club.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The winners of the 2019 Sam Marriott Memorial Cup competition run by Sidmouth Tennis Club Picture SIDMOUTH TENNIS CLUB The winners of the 2019 Sam Marriott Memorial Cup competition run by Sidmouth Tennis Club Picture SIDMOUTH TENNIS CLUB

The cup was donated to commemorate Sam, a 19-year-old Maths' student and club team player, who died in 2017..

Winners Sabina Scorey and Jed Ionov-Flint overcame Jed's brother, Greg Shipp and Ben Russel-Thorne in the final and were awarded the trophy by Sam's dad, Chris Marriot.

Organised by Debbie Snelgrove, the competition matches senior players with juniors. Each of the five matches involved six games, with the afternoon being completed with a barbecue and a few cooling drinks.

The money raised is going to the family's choice of the Hosanna House and Childrens' Pilgrimage Trust and 'Balloons', which works with children affected by bereavement in East Devon.

'There are not many events in the calendar when seniors and juniors work together", said club chairman Martin Dawes, who continued, "This week showed again that when it happens there is a tremendous spirit and fun, with all learning from each other.

"As such The Sam Marriot competition is becoming a very valuable tradition as we remember a lovely young man.'