Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Young and Old go 'bat-to-bat', to raise money for charity at Sidmouth Tennis Club.

PUBLISHED: 10:00 26 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:00 26 July 2019

Players at the 2019 Sam Marriott Memorial Cup competition run by Sidmouth Tennis Club Picture SIDMOUTH TENNIS CLUB

Players at the 2019 Sam Marriott Memorial Cup competition run by Sidmouth Tennis Club Picture SIDMOUTH TENNIS CLUB

Archant

Two charities are to share £220 after senior and junior pairings competed for the Sam Marriott Memorial trophy at Sidmouth Tennis Club.

The winners of the 2019 Sam Marriott Memorial Cup competition run by Sidmouth Tennis Club Picture SIDMOUTH TENNIS CLUBThe winners of the 2019 Sam Marriott Memorial Cup competition run by Sidmouth Tennis Club Picture SIDMOUTH TENNIS CLUB

The cup was donated to commemorate Sam, a 19-year-old Maths' student and club team player, who died in 2017..

Winners Sabina Scorey and Jed Ionov-Flint overcame Jed's brother, Greg Shipp and Ben Russel-Thorne in the final and were awarded the trophy by Sam's dad, Chris Marriot.

Organised by Debbie Snelgrove, the competition matches senior players with juniors. Each of the five matches involved six games, with the afternoon being completed with a barbecue and a few cooling drinks.

The money raised is going to the family's choice of the Hosanna House and Childrens' Pilgrimage Trust and 'Balloons', which works with children affected by bereavement in East Devon.

'There are not many events in the calendar when seniors and juniors work together", said club chairman Martin Dawes, who continued, "This week showed again that when it happens there is a tremendous spirit and fun, with all learning from each other.

"As such The Sam Marriot competition is becoming a very valuable tradition as we remember a lovely young man.'

Most Read

Sidmouth rated as one of the most expensive holiday spots in UK

Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Shed destroyed and surfing gear stolen after thieves raid seafront business

Guy Russell says he is 'disappointed' by the raid.

Volunteers needed for the biggest air display in Sidmouth’s history

RAF Falcons parachute display team 2018 ratification by AOC 2 Group AVM David Cooper at RAF Brize Norton

Seagull deterrent purchased after council is inundated with complaints about pesky birds

A seagull in Sidmouth. shs 14 18TI 0936. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Duck Derby 2019 makes a splash

Sidmouth Duck Derby, 2019. Picture: Simon Horn

Most Read

Sidmouth rated as one of the most expensive holiday spots in UK

Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Shed destroyed and surfing gear stolen after thieves raid seafront business

Guy Russell says he is 'disappointed' by the raid.

Volunteers needed for the biggest air display in Sidmouth’s history

RAF Falcons parachute display team 2018 ratification by AOC 2 Group AVM David Cooper at RAF Brize Norton

Seagull deterrent purchased after council is inundated with complaints about pesky birds

A seagull in Sidmouth. shs 14 18TI 0936. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Duck Derby 2019 makes a splash

Sidmouth Duck Derby, 2019. Picture: Simon Horn

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Young and Old go ‘bat-to-bat’, to raise money for charity at Sidmouth Tennis Club.

Players at the 2019 Sam Marriott Memorial Cup competition run by Sidmouth Tennis Club Picture SIDMOUTH TENNIS CLUB

Ottery bowlers enjoy County Trophy success over Feniton

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3932. Picture: Terry Ife

Girl power set to rise at Ottery St Mary FC

Terrific Thomas takes seven wickets as 2nd XI stay in title hunt

A set of cricket stumps ahead of the start of play in a Tolchards Devon Cricket League match,. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Frank Delling - more tributes to a footballing legend and all-round ‘Mr Nice Guy’

Frank Delling's 77th birthday football match at Budleigh Salterton. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref exsp 1523-19-14AW. To order your copy of this photograph go to www.exmouthjournal.co.uk and click on Photo Orders
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists