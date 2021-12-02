Young and old share success in Sidmouth stablefords

Sidmouth golfer John Jones, playing in the Parker trophy on Sunday, winning his foursomes match with Neil Holland and also his singles match in the afternoon. - Credit: Archant

The weather was pretty foul last weekend and only eleven golfers braved the conditions on Friday for Sidmouth's stableford competition.

Best out of them in the wind and rain was John Jones on 35, with Duncan Taylor on 34 and Harrison Jones on 32 making up the minor places. The wind was stronger on Saturday, although colder and drier, so a field of just 30 made it on to the course for the Kingswood and Devoran Hotels Medal.

In Division 1, Steve Crabb came in to win with a creditable one under par round of 65 net. Andy Pryke and James Pickard struggled a bit more but took second and third with 72 apiece. In Division 2, young Archie Griffiths beat Bernard Ireson on countback to take first spot with a windblown 73. Marc Jenkins was in third on 74.

The Winter League on Sunday was played in more benign weather and the winning team this week was Mike Shepherd, Steve Nunn and Kym White with net 58. Lee Barber, Mike Davis and Jamie Souttar took second with 61.

The Monday Stableford saw the more senior members see off the youngsters with Lester Willmington picking up first prize on 38, ahead of Steve Parry also with 38 and Hoiward Cushing on 37. The Senior Stableford actually was won by John White posting a solid 40 points, but sadly recent results hadn't filled him with enough confidence to enter the main competition as well.

The Senior Eclectic continues to be headed by Steve Nunn whose 37 had not been good enough for the leaderboard this week.

There was a good field of ladies taking part in the Par competition held on the 24th November. Conditions were amazingly dry underfoot for the time of year too.

Division 1 winner with a score of +1 was Sharon 0'Brien with Suzanne Lienert returning to the clubhouse at level and Catherine Walden with -1.

Division 2 winner was Gill Walker with +2 and second was Vici Topping at level.

Let's just hope that the dry weather continues, so the games can continue as qualifiers for our handicaps as long as possible.