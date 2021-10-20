Young Otters into the last eight

Published: 12:00 AM October 20, 2021

Ottery U16s secured a place in the quarter finals of the Exeter & District League Cup with a 5-1 at Okehampton.

It was the sixth win in a row for Addy Carpenter’s side, who are enjoying a good run in the cup, as well as sitting top of League Division One.

However, it took patience to book their place in the last eight of the competition after Okehampton pinned the Otters back to 1-1 at half time.

Ottery got off to a flyer on two minutes when Finn Upsher broke down the left, cut inside and dinked the ball over to an advancing Finn Drew, who made no mistake in finding the net from close range.

Okehampton immediately went up the other end and were awarded a penalty after the referee spotted a foul in the box. Sam Medland-Gray saved the spot kick but couldn’t stop the follow-up and the scores were level.

Two minutes into the second half, James Blain put the visitors 2-1 up with a super strike, cutting in from the left side and firing an unstoppable shot past the Okehampton glovesman from 20 yards.

Three minutes later, Ben Geare made it 3-1 with an almost identical goal. Ottery were pressing constantly with the midfield drive coming from the central partnership of Jack Carpenter and Levi Burt, linking well with Drew and Blain on the flanks.

Ottery put the match to bed when leading scorer Seb Copp turned in a Sam Gleeson free-kick after Finn Upsher was fouled just outside the box.

Gleeson then made it 5-1, calmly tucking away a penalty after Copp was upended in the box. It was Gleeson’s first game back after he missed the last two matches but he provided a steadying influence at the back alongside the impressive Fin Lashrook, Tom Maynard and Fin Giles.

Addy Carpenter said: “Okehampton’s always a hard place to come but we got the result. I can’t fault the boys’ attitudes. We kept at it, even in the first half when the goals weren’t going in. There were good performances right the way across the team.”

Tom Maynard makes the tackle - Credit: Ottery St Mary AFC

Scorer James Blain in action - Credit: Ottery St Mary AFC



