There is nothing quite like enjoying a cold beer in a cosy pub to escape the bitter November air; there is something very British about it

The hospitality industry was hit hardest during the coronavirus pandemic. It was one of the first sectors to be closed during lockdown, and then when everything did open up again, pubs and restaurants were running a reduced service with a limit on the number of people and only table service being offered. After a rough two years, there is all the more of a reason to go out and support your local pub.

Here in East Devon, we are blessed with beautiful scenery and picturesque countryside pubs to visit. You could take a long walk across the Jurassic Coast before drinking up the atmosphere of a local inn and sampling the local cider.

1. The Bowd Sidbury

Located just off the A375 as you approach Sidmouth, between Sidbury and Tipton St John, this pub offers stunning views of the countryside as well as a quintessential village pub feeling with exposed ceiling beams and the thatch roof.

2. The Blue Ball - Sidbury

You can find the Blue Ball just outside Sidford, only two miles from Sidmouth. This pub has been at the heart of the community since the 13th century. With eight recently renovated rooms, the Blue Ball is a snuggly treat of a place, with a 'venerable' open fireplace in the centre.

3. The Swan Inn - Sidmouth

A traditional white brick 13th Century pub in the heart of Sidmouth on York Street. It is best known in the town as the home of 'The King Of Chit', celebrated on August Bank Holiday every year with a coronation. The King is selected, and has opened banks, shops and turned on Christmas lights in the town.

4. Dukes Inn Sidmouth

The 13 en-suite rooms at the heart of Sidmouth town centre provide the perfect base for exploring the surround Jurassic Coast World Heritage site, or simply relaxing in a striped deckchair on the prom.

5. The Anchor Inn Sidmouth

The Anchor Inn has been rated the best pub in Sidmouth on TripAdvisor, in the top 5 places for food and drink in the town. What more is there to say!

6.The Red Lion Sidbury

Beautiful family and pet friendly pub set in the idyllic Saxon village of Sidbury. Fresh locally sourced food served daily.

7. The Volunteer Inn Sidmouth

Known affectionately as 'the Volly' to the locals. You'll always be given a warm welcome by owners, local publicans Matt and Lyndsay Fudge.