Some of the work on show at the exhibition at Kennaway House - Credit: South West Academy of Fine and Applied Arts

The South West Academy of Fine and Applied Arts holds its 21st Open Exhibition at Kennaway House from Tuesday, November 2 until Saturday, November 13.

The art display will be on two floors of the building and will be open every day from 10am until 4.30pm, with free entry.

The Academy is a registered charity dedicated to advancing the creation and appreciation of art in the South West. Its core membership, the academicians, are outstanding practitioners of fine and applied arts with varied practices, backgrounds and styles.

The Academy works to contribute to the cultural life of the region through an annual calendar of exhibitions and events. Each year it holds several large-scale exhibitions to showcase the work of its members. Late in the year, the Open Exhibition invites entries from regional, national and international artists to be exhibited alongside the Academicians’ work.

The Open Exhibition also features the Young Artists Award, part of the Academy's ongoing programme of work with schools and young people.







