Sidmouth and Exmouth artists spend an afternoon with 'inspirational' painter

Opinion

It was another inspirational Zoom art demonstration afternoon for Sidmouth Art Society (SSA) and Exmouth Art Group (EAG) with Les Darlow sharing his love of Panpastels and Canson paper with the groups.



Cherry Ferris's report highlighted his skills and creative approach to his painting.

Cherry said: “Les was a warm and talented host, who painted not one... but two incredible paintings in just two short hours! He used a mixed media approach to paint two wonderful landscape scenes using his trademark Panpastels and layering techniques. The paintings seemed to simply materialise before our very eyes!



"Les started with no particular reference as he is inspired by the moment and reacts spontaneously... Even he doesn`t know what he is doing until the painting begins (how exciting). He says it adds to the drama and energy of the painting.”



Les said: “I have a love and passion for weather and landscapes and most of my paintings are subjects that have that connection for me. I think that one can paint the same scene over and over again as light and weather change the subject continuously. My journey is continuously creative, exciting and inspirational as I travel the world developing new skills and introducing new techniques.”



“After such an inspirational afternoon, and judging by people’s comments, we think there is going to be a local surge in Panpastel and Canson paper sales,” Cherry said.



She added: “The SSA have even more to look forward to as our live March demonstration will give us Ken Cosgrove painting a portrait in oils, followed by monthly live demonstrations such as Calligraphy and Mixed Media watercolour. Regular Zoom demonstrations will continue starting with Angie Seaway’s Flowerscape and talk. We will also be holding our Platinum Jubilee Members evening, so watch this space.



"If any of this information inspires you to investigate, please contact the SSA at sidmouthsocietyofartists@hotmail.com and the EAG at www.exmouthartgroup.co.uk"