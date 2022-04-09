Donkey Sanctuary unveils Easter attractions and events

A range of activities are on offer at The Donkey Sanctuary this Easter - Credit: The Donkey Sanctuary

The Donkey Sanctuary in Sidmouth has something to keep the whole family entertained this Easter.

Among the attractions on offer is an Easter Nature Trail and hands-on enrichment craft activities.

The new nature trail gives visitors the opportunity to explore the whole sanctuary, while discovering which animals live alongside the resident donkeys in the various habitats across the site.

Using trail sheets, people will be able to find the habitats located around the sanctuary to reveal which animal lives there, as well as learning how encouraging biodiversity and maintaining these habitats and natural ecosystems helps contribute to the health and wellbeing of the donkeys.

The sheets cost £5 per trail. Participants receive an Easter egg on completion and a biodegradable bag of seeds to help to create a wildflower meadow at home.

Visitors can also take part in three free activity sessions held at the sanctuary, where they can learn about the importance of enrichment and how this promotes the health and wellbeing of the donkeys.

Visitors will be able to make enrichment items like fruit and vegetable kebabs and sensory boxes, then enjoy the fruits of their labour watching the donkeys play with their creations.

The Donkey Sanctuary Sidmouth is open seven days a week, from 9am to 5pm. Entry to the sanctuary is free, as is parking, and dogs on leads are welcome.

The enrichment sessions will be held on Thursday, April 14 at 11am, Tuesday, April 19 at 2pm, and at 11am on Thursday, April 21. Sessions are free and no pre-booking is required, although spaces are limited and will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Easter Nature Trail runs until April 24.

For more details visit www.thedonkeysanctuary.org.uk/visit-us/sidmouth