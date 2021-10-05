Top seven things to do for Halloween in Devon
Halloween is just around the corner, and we've got the perfect list of places to take your little ones this October Half Term in Devon. Whether you fancy a trip to the theme park, a haunted house or roller skating!
With the pandemic putting a stop to all major events and holiday seasons last year, there is all the more reason to go out and celebrate the spooky season at Devon's top attractions.
Spook-Fest at Crealy, Exeter
October 23 - 31
Running over October 23-31 (Half Term) this year the Spook Fest is back at Crealy featuring live shows and scary rides. Book early online before the date to guarantee your place.
2. Poltergeist House, Poltimore House, Pinhoe, Exeter
October 30 5pm to 8.30pm
We think this will be the spookiest Halloween event in Devon! Set in Poltimore House, (which is a spooky building all year round!) they will celebrate the spooky season with a visit to the former hospital operating theatre and the courtyard grave.
3. Beer Frights Light Railway, Pecorama, Beer
October 30, 10.00am to 4.00pm
Ride the ghost train and follow the clues around the site and bag yourself a treat on arrival if you come in fancy dress. What's not to like?
https://www.pecorama.co.uk/plan-your-visit/?subpage=special-events
4. Halloween Half Term at The World of Country Life, Exmouth
October 23 -31, 2021 10.00am to 5.00pm
Taking place over October Half Term is the World of Country Life "Where's My Mummy" a week-long fun filled Spooktacular of games and shows. As well as the usual activities of goat walking and deer feeding!
Visit - https://www.worldofcountrylife.co.uk/event/halloween-half-term-ive-lost-my-mummy/
5. Bear Town
October 16 - 31, 9.45am to 5.45pm
Join us for all treats and no tricks at Bear Town between Saturday October 16 until Sunday October 31. Alongside your two-hour play session will be a Halloween treasure hunt, Halloween treats and spooky dressing up
Find out more on their website - https://www.beartown.co.uk/happy-halloween/
6. Halloween Roller Disco, October 29, Sidford Social Hall
October 29, 7.00pm - 9.00pm
The Seaside Skater AKA Nikita Kay is holding a Halloween roller skate disco on Friday, October 29 open to all skate owners. For tickets/more information please contact nikitakay34@gmail.com.
7. Canonteign Falls Halloween Half Term Fun
October 23 - 31
This October half term come and join us for some spooktastic fun here at Canonteign Falls. We have a special Halloween trail and if you bring your little ones in fancy dress you could be in with a chance to win a family day ticket for 2022.
https://www.canonteignfalls.co.uk/events/october-half-term-halloween-fun/