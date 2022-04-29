IKEA hosting FREE bank holiday activities for families this weekend

IKA in Exeter is hosting free activities this bank holiday this weekend - Credit: Google

IKEA in Exeter is hosting a range of in-store activities this weekend to mark the bank holiday.

From today, (April 29) until Monday (May 2), the whole family can enjoy activites including a magician, face painting, a DJ, balloon modeller and food sampling.

Customers with an IKEA Family membership will also receive £5 off purchases when spending £50, and £10 when spending £100.

"Kids can let their imaginations run wild and get creative with face painting and balloon modelling, or experience the thrills from the marvellous magician," said an IKEA spokesperson.

"Or there’s the option to dance the day away with a live DJ, to fuel the bank holiday with some family friendly sing-along tunes.

"Finish off the day with some sumptuous food sampling and enjoy delicious treats and savoury snacks, or head to the restaurant and grab a box of the iconic meat or plantballs.

"From little ones to grandparents, there’s something for everyone to make it a brighter bank holiday."

Joe Goldwater, store manager at IKEA Exeter, said: "We're looking forward to welcoming new and existing customers to the IKEA Family Weekend Takeover this bank holiday.

"At IKEA, we believe in the importance of taking time away from the stresses of everyday life, and letting play unwind the mind. That’s why we’ll be putting on a whole host of activities for all the family to get involved in and spend time together, from tasting delicious food, to music and dancing."

For more information, visit ikea.co.uk.