Amazing Activities in August

Seaton Wetlands. Picture: East Devon District Council Archant

Usually we don’t need much of an excuse to step out during August, but this enticing line-up of events and activities gives even more reason to head out...

The socially-distanced gym with leisure manager Chris Duchenski, centre. Picture: LED Leisure The socially-distanced gym with leisure manager Chris Duchenski, centre. Picture: LED Leisure

(Due to the current pandemic and potentially changeable situation, it is advisable to pre-book an event or call ahead before making any special trip).

Events and activities happening throughout August

The Stuart Line boat passing spectular red cliffs. Picture: Daniel Smith, Stuart Line Cruises The Stuart Line boat passing spectular red cliffs. Picture: Daniel Smith, Stuart Line Cruises

Get active at East Devon’s Leisure Centres

LED’s Honiton Leisure Centre, Seaton Fitness Centre, and Axminster and Colyton LED leisure centres reopened in July. Gym sessions and exercise classes have resumed, and where possible, badminton, squash and table tennis are available. The swimming pools in Exmouth and Sidmouth reopened to the public from August 1, but the pool in Honiton remains closed for the time being. Extensive measures are in place to minimise the risk of Covid-19. All classes and sessions have to be pre-booked. For more information visit www.ledleisure.co.uk

Countryside walks for the family. Picture: Getty Images Countryside walks for the family. Picture: Getty Images

Private tours at Thelma Hulbert Gallery

Throughout August, to regulate the number of people visiting Thelma Hulbert Gallery in Honiton, pre-bookable guided tours have been scheduled, with six tours - lasting 45 minutes - taking place each day. Individuals and households of up to four people can book a guided tour, giving a unique opportunity for a private visit. To book a tour visit Eventbrite or call 01404 45006.

Local artwork put in the frame at Axminster shop

Young explorer. Picture: Getty Images Young explorer. Picture: Getty Images

During lockdown, Unique Framecraft owner Andrea Grigg seized the chance to refurbish the reception area as a tribute to founder and partner Gary. She had the idea of offering free wall space to artists the gallery had framed over the last 15 years, with no commission on sale or card machine charges. One artist or photographer is exhibiting every month, and wall spaces are booked up until January 2022. Until Saturday, August 29, Howard Flanagan is displaying photo-realistic art in pastels and mixed media. Read more at http://uniqueframecraft.co.uk or call 01297 631614.

Lyme Bay Arts set to draw interest this August

During August, Lyme Bay Arts at Symondsbury Estate’s exhibition venue, The Gallery, is open five days a week from Thursday to Monday. A themed open exhibition of 2-D and 3-D artwork, ‘Natural Forms’, runs until Monday, August 31. It is advisable to call The Gallery on 07809 831760 to confirm opening times before visiting.

Family bike ride. Picture: Getty Images Family bike ride. Picture: Getty Images

Otter Vale’s online art exhibition

For a chance to see some art without visiting a gallery, take a look at the Otter Vale Art Society’s online exhibition, which replaces the annual show that usually runs throughout August each year, The online exhibition runs until Friday, August 31, with watercolours, oils, acrylics, digital art, sculpture, mixed media and much more. To view the exhibition, visit www.ottervaleartsociety.com

Enjoying a summer's bike ride. Picture: Getty Images Enjoying a summer's bike ride. Picture: Getty Images

£15 entry to Crealy Adventure Park

Crealy Adventure Park is running a reduced ticket price on entry, until Sunday, September 6. The pre-bookable tickets cost £15 each and will give visitors the chance to take a ride on the Maximus Rollercoaster, take to the skies in the Flying Machine or hit the track in the Crealy Grand Prix. The Vortex waterslides, the Safari Express, Dino Jeeps, Junior Driving School and Victorian Carousel will be open too. The indoor play areas will remain closed until further notice. Tickets must be booked online and in advance. See www.crealy.co.uk/events/15-tickets-this-summer

Seaton Jurassic reopens

Seaton Jurassic reopened in July. People can now visit on a timed basis that can be booked online in advance via its website. Visitors can enjoy the usual activities at this attraction - there’s a family fun trail and Jurassic Coast ‘time ship’ to explore. Plus, there will be colouring-in sheets and a stamp trail for kids. Call 01297 300390 or visit https://seatonjurassic.org

Stuart Line’s August cruises

Stuart Line Cruises, sailing from Exmouth Marina, has several day trips throughout August. There are three special day trips to Sidmouth on Friday August 14, Saturday 15 and Friday 28. There also also regular River Exe cruises, Jurassic Coast cruises (some with cream teas), Seaton Bay cruises, and evening events. Places are limited on each trip due to Covid-19 measures, so pre-booking is highly recommended. See www.stuartlinecruises.co.uk

Individual events in August

Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 August

Guided Walk of Seaton Wetlands

A half-day guided walk for private small groups. A Wild East Devon ranger will guide the group around the stunning Seaton Wetlands Nature Reserve. Learn about the fascinating nature and history of the wetlands and how the team works to protect the environment. It’s essential to book this event in advance. The cost is £40 per family. Call Wild East Devon on 01395 517557 or email wild@eastdevon.gov.uk

Tuesday 11, Wednesday 12 and Thursday 13 August

Stargazing and watching the Perseid meteor shower

In the early mornings of the 11, 12 and 13 August, the Perseid meteor shower will reach its peak, creating an awesome natural display of meteors under moonlight. This is quite a visual spectacle under a canopy of stars that happens each year in the summer month of August. For more information take a look at https://earthsky.org

Thursday, August 13

Outdoor Music Concert: A Night of Queen by The Bohemians at Bicton Park

This summer outdoor picnic concert takes place in the famous Italian garden. Concert goers are invited to take their own chairs and picnic food. The support is the local band K2. The event starts at 6.30pm and tickets cost £18 per adult and £9 per child. See www.bictongardens.co.uk or call 01395 568465

Saturday, August 15

Windrush Willow at Seaton Wetlands

Learn how to make a traditional willow weaved basket under the guidance from an expert tutor. Pre-booking is essential. Call 01395 517557 or see https://eastdevon.gov.uk/visit/east-devon-events/

Saturday, August 15 and Sunday 16

Easter Bunny Weekend at Bicton Park

It may be happening a few months later than scheduled but, not wanting the children to miss out on the Easter fun, the Easter Bunny has re-emerged and will hand out chocolate eggs to all children. Plus, there’s a bunny hunt and prizes too. See www.bictongardens.co.uk or call 01395 568465.

Saturday, August 22

Apple Pressing Experience at Courtney’s Cider Orchards

A special experience day at Courtney’s Orchards, Oak Lodge near Whimple, where visitors can get hands-on by picking, washing, milling and pressing apples. The full day event runs from 10am to 3pm. To book visit www.eventbrite.co.uk

Saturday, August 22 and Sunday 23

Steam Rally Weekend at Bicton Park

A vintage Steam Rally weekend is lined up, featuring boats, cars and steam engines. See www.bictongardens.co.uk or call 01395 568465

Wednesday, August 26

Seaton Bay Cruise

This August there’s a Seaton Bay Cruise, run by Stuart Line Cruises in association with Seaton Jurassic, commemorating 180 years since Queen Victoria visited the area to view the impact of the Bindon landslip and subsequent formation of Goat Island. To book, see www.stuartlinecruises.co.uk