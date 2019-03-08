Author Jane Corry to give talk to help raise money for Sidmouth Library

Jane Corry Archant

Visitors to Sidmouth Library will get the chance to hear a talk by author Jane Corry.

Best-selling author Jane Corry will be presenting a talk at Sidmouth Library next week.

Jane, whose book I Looked Away, was recently listed as number three in the Sunday Times best-seller list, will be talking about her latest novel.

The plot of the book revolves around an incident involving Ellie and her grandson, Josh, which takes place while she cares for him on her regular Monday babysitting sessions.

When her husband receives a phone call, Ellie is distracted and takes her eyes off Josh, which is when the accident happens that will change her life forever.

Along with a talk about her book, Jane will also be providing some tips about writing.

The event is due to take place on Tuesday, July 30, 3.30pm-4.30pm, with tickets, which must be bought in advance, costing £5.

Those attending will also be able to enjoy a cream tea.

All proceeds from the event will go to Sidmouth Library.