Bestselling author Ben Aaronovitch to do book signing in Sidmouth

To celebrate Independent Bookshop Week, best-selling author Ben Aaronovitch will be coming to town.

The author of the novel series Rivers of London will be at an evening event at The Cornish Bakery, in High Street, on Friday, June 21.

Ben, who is also a screenwriter, will be signing copies of his latest book The October Man.

Tickets are £12.99 and includes a signed book, or £3 without.

Carl East, manager at Winstone's Independent Booksellers, said: "Independent Bookshop Week is an important part of the bookselling calendar as supported by the Booksellers Association. We have various offers on particular special editions, a free £5 book token opportunity for up to 100 customers, and an evening event with renowned author Ben Aaronovitch."

On Wednesday, author Dave Hamilton spoke at Kennaway House about his books Wild Ruins and Wild Ruins BC.

Call Winstones on 01395 579969 to buy tickets.