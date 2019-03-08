Archaeologist to speak at Branscombe Project talk

Dr Rose Ferraby will talk about her work exploring the important Roman remains at Aldborough, Yorkshire

The archaeologist, geographer and artist Dr Rose Ferraby will be the speaker at the third Branscombe Project talks, taking place on Tuesday, March 26.

Cambridge University-educated Rose has spent 10 years helping to excavate and survey the Roman settlement that was found below Aldborough, the quiet Yorkshire village where she grew up.

For a long time people were aware of the remains, but thought Aldborough was just a rather marginal Northern outpost. Now, the work of Rose and the team from Cambridge have discovered that the settlement was much more important; it is the site of Isurium Brigantum, once one of the most important towns in Roman Britain.

Rose will talk about earlier antiquarian research and today’s work, about the changing questions people have asked, and the different sorts of answers they have come up with.

