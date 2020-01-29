Advanced search

Try singing with Exmouth A Cappella, free of charge

PUBLISHED: 10:11 29 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:11 29 January 2020

Exmouth A Cappella Chorus. Picture Exmouth A Cappella.

Exmouth A Cappella Chorus. Picture Exmouth A Cappella.

Exmouth A Cappella.

Exmouth A Cappella are looking forward to welcoming some new recruits to their Tuesday night rehearsals in February.

It follows a 'taster day' on Saturday, January 18, where the new chorus members signed up.

They will be able to attend the two rehearsals on February 4 and February 11 free of charge, and receive an induction to the chorus, including sheet music and recorded songs.

During the rehearsals, the chorus will be learning the Elbow song One Day Like This.

They are preparing for their relaunch concert, marking their change of name from Renaissance Chorus, which will take place on Saturday, May 2, at the Blackmore Theatre.

The rehearsals are held in Christ Church Hall in North Street, opposite the police station, and start at 7.30pm.

Anyone who has not attended the taster session, but is interested in joining the chorus, can still take advantage of the two free rehearsals.

They can contact the chorus to register their interest via the exmouthacappella.co.uk website.

Most Read

REFUSED: Plans to build seven homes in heart of Sidmouth would cause ‘unacceptable loss’ of privacy

Plans to build seven homes above Housewares in Fore Street, Sidmouth, have been refused. Picture: Google

‘Star’ joiners carving out an impressive career

Louis Adey and Regan Meadowcroft with the example of their work that earned them their certificates. Picture: Philippa Davies

Hazardous driving as parts of Devon set to face wintry conditions overnight

Gritting lorries will be out in force across Devon.

Motorbike accident causes delays near Ottery

Police slow sign

Lorry driver injured in A30 tractor collision

Traffic has come to a standstill on the A30. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

REFUSED: Plans to build seven homes in heart of Sidmouth would cause ‘unacceptable loss’ of privacy

Plans to build seven homes above Housewares in Fore Street, Sidmouth, have been refused. Picture: Google

‘Star’ joiners carving out an impressive career

Louis Adey and Regan Meadowcroft with the example of their work that earned them their certificates. Picture: Philippa Davies

Hazardous driving as parts of Devon set to face wintry conditions overnight

Gritting lorries will be out in force across Devon.

Motorbike accident causes delays near Ottery

Police slow sign

Lorry driver injured in A30 tractor collision

Traffic has come to a standstill on the A30. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Community Pebble Walk 2020 launches in Sid Valley to raise vital funds for Sidmouth Hospiscare’s HQ move

(L-R) Geoff Hulley, Gill Ryall and Sue Hulley will be joined by volunteers to run the Community Pebble Walk 2020, taking place in Sidmouth later this year. Picture: Callum Lawton

Inshore lifeboat ‘Speedy Sid’ gets a swift upgrade

Peter Rosenfeld, Andy Mitchell, Chris Clapp, Simon White, Ady Moreton and Steve Beard from Sidmouth Lifeboat. Picture: Sidmouth Lifeboat

REFUSED: Plans to build seven homes in heart of Sidmouth would cause ‘unacceptable loss’ of privacy

Plans to build seven homes above Housewares in Fore Street, Sidmouth, have been refused. Picture: Google

Try singing with Exmouth A Cappella, free of charge

Exmouth A Cappella Chorus. Picture Exmouth A Cappella.

Hembrow heroics save the day for undefeated Ottery Under-14s

Ottery St Mary U14s goalkeeper Jack Hembrow in action during the teams 1-1 draw with West Exe Youth, a game in which the Otters glovesman made a late penalty save to ensure his side kept their season-long unbeaten record in tact. Picture: STEPHEN UPSHER
Drive 24