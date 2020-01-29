Try singing with Exmouth A Cappella, free of charge

Exmouth A Cappella Chorus. Picture Exmouth A Cappella. Exmouth A Cappella.

Exmouth A Cappella are looking forward to welcoming some new recruits to their Tuesday night rehearsals in February.

It follows a 'taster day' on Saturday, January 18, where the new chorus members signed up.

They will be able to attend the two rehearsals on February 4 and February 11 free of charge, and receive an induction to the chorus, including sheet music and recorded songs.

During the rehearsals, the chorus will be learning the Elbow song One Day Like This.

They are preparing for their relaunch concert, marking their change of name from Renaissance Chorus, which will take place on Saturday, May 2, at the Blackmore Theatre.

The rehearsals are held in Christ Church Hall in North Street, opposite the police station, and start at 7.30pm.

Anyone who has not attended the taster session, but is interested in joining the chorus, can still take advantage of the two free rehearsals.

They can contact the chorus to register their interest via the exmouthacappella.co.uk website.