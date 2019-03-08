Advanced search

Blithe Spirit by TIPPS, a comedy for Halloween

PUBLISHED: 17:01 19 October 2019

In rehearsal for a seance scene in Blithe Spirit. Picture: Shân Merritt

In rehearsal for a seance scene in Blithe Spirit. Picture: Shân Merritt

Shân Merritt

With Halloween approaching, what better time to enjoy a production of Noel Coward's supernatural comedy Blithe Spirit?

The play is being presented by TIPPS at Tipton Community Hall, from Thursday, October 24 to Saturday, October 26.

The story is that novelist Charles Condomine is planning a book about a spiritualist, and as part of his research he invites an eccentric medium, Madame Arcati, to his home to conduct a séance with some friends.

Skeptical Charles expects her to be a fraud, but unfortunately for him, she summons the spirit of his late wife Elvira, although he is the only one who can see her.

Worse still, Elvira does not return to the spirit realm, but stays to torment Charles and his new wife Ruth.

The play is suitable for all ages. Tickets are £8 for numbered seats and available from Tipton St John village store, or from Mo Mylne on 01404 815181.

