New craft fair brings traders from across West Country to Sidmouth

PUBLISHED: 13:02 17 May 2019

Members of West Country Crafters Alison Young,Sue Fuller,Jo Bayliss and (Sue Britnell, not pictured). Ref shs 15 19TI 2071. Picture: Terry Ife

Members of West Country Crafters Alison Young,Sue Fuller,Jo Bayliss and (Sue Britnell, not pictured). Ref shs 15 19TI 2071. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Everything from dog soap to crazy knitted tea cosies will be on display at a newly launched Sidmouth craft market.

West Country Crafters will be bringing more than 30 traders, from across Devon, Dorset, Cornwall and Somerset, to Kennaway House every first and third Saturday of the month, between 10am and 4pm, from now on.

The next market is due to take place on June 1 with attendees being promised everything from candles and embroidery to origami, paintings and eco-friendly recycled products, along with so much more.

On June 15 there will also be four glass workers at the fair, each who have a different speciality - this includes stain glass, blown glass, fused glass and lampwork glass beads.

Sue Britnell, one of the organisers, said: "The first market was held on May 4 and we had a brilliant reaction.

"I think people will see things they have never seen before here. Everything is made by people whose craft is their passion."

Visit www.facebook.com/westcountrycraftersdevon for more details.

