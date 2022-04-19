50 years of rambling in East Devon

With celebrations on hold for two years because of the covid pandemic, East Devon Ramblers will hold their belated birthday bash this July.

On Thursday, July 7, at the Oak Lodge, Budleigh Salterton, join the East Devon Ramblers for a cream tea afternoon.

The group, as of 2020 has 450 members and meets every month to go on walks throughout East Devon and West Dorset or occasionally further afield to Dartmoor and Exmoor, as well as other parts of Devon, Dorset and Somerset.

New members and visitors are very welcome. For more information, please visit the website.

Yvonne Maunder from East Devon Ramblers said: "East Devon Ramblers are gearing up to celebrate their 50th birthday in July (belated from 2020).

"They are going to celebrate on 7th July 2022 by holding two walks which will culminate with a cream tea at Oak Lodge Budleigh.

"East Devon Ramblers have grown to be the largest Ramblers group in Devon with walkers coming from all over East Devon.

"We are a friendly and enthusiastic walking group, based in beautiful East Devon and we invite you to join a walk with us."

The group was formed in 1970, the first recorded ramble was on April 2 1970.

60 plus members attended and they went on a walk from Axmouth to Lyme Regis and back. Their first meeting took place on June 4 at the Church House in Sidmouth.

By March 1971 the group had 81 members on the books and an average of 24 on a walk-in June 2010 the East Devon Ramblers celebrated 40 years as well as walking the same route again they invited members from the original walk to join them.

Especially during the coronavirus pandemic, throughout lockdown highlighted the need to be in the great outdoors exploring your local area, and what a more fantastic way of doing it than going as a group.

Book your place at the birthday celebrations. Tickets are £4 per person. Bookings must be done by June 1. New members and visitors are welcome to the group. For more information. Find out more at https://www.ramblers.org.uk/go-walking/group-finder/areas/devon/groups/east-devon/social-events-and-activities.aspx