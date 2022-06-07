Exterminate! Daleks set to invade Ottery this August
Daleks, a Tardis, K9 as well as classic cars and bikes all take centre stage at this year's Chanters Carnival Classics event in Ottery.
Chanters Carnival Classics will take place again this year on August 28 at Chanters House, Ottery.
This is a free event for exhibitors and the public held in aid of Ottery Tar Barrels. With 320 exhibits last year, they are hoping for similar numbers again.
Gates open at 9am for exhibitors and 11am to the public, closing at 4 pm. There will be cars, motorbikes, commercial vehicles, stationary engines and tractors. This year there will be Doctor Who's Daleks, Tardis, K9 and Bessie.
Also, there will be a BBQ, Thai curry, tea, cakes, ice cream, candy floss, a variety of stalls and a bouncy castle.
The Duck Race will be held again this year with 150 for sale at £2 each.
The winner will receive £60. 2nd place £30. and 3rd £10. Trophies will be awarded for all categories sponsored by Curt Willis Motors, MNR Mowers, Tony and Laura Dyer, Annette Cobbledick and Madeline Scanes.
Anyone wishing to exhibit this year contact Tony on tony@tonyandlaura.plus.com.
For more information visit the Facebook page.