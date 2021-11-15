Co2 emissions in Devon revealed as Cop26 ends

As the COP26 climate meeting closed on Friday, new figures from the Office for National Statistics reveal the amount of CO2 emissions in Devon is one of the cleanest counties.

Figures show Devon has cut carbon emissions by 30 per cent between 2015 and 2019.

Out of 379 authorities in the UK, Devon ranks 316 on the list meaning its one of the cleanest. Carbon footprint has stayed below one in Devon for five years now.

Neighbouring Exeter which is more built up with industry and infrastructure ranked higher at 83rd highest CO2 emission, with a whopping 8.6 km2 carbon footprint in 2019.

Devon had 0.8km2 per area in 2019, with 1 to 1.5 being the current target by 2025.

To help address climate change a UK-wide target of reaching net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 has been adopted. This means reducing carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, with any remaining emissions offset by measures that remove greenhouse gases from the atmosphere, including increasing the numbers of trees.

Government has set a target for at least 30,000 hectares of trees a year to be planted by the end of this parliament (May 2024).

CO2 accounted for 80 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions in the UK in 2019, with the rest including methane (12pc), nitrous oxide (5pc) and fluorinated gases (3pc).

Total UK CO2 emissions fell by 36 pc between 2005 and 2019, but the picture varies depending on where you live. Various changes have contributed to the national fall in CO2 emissions. In the energy sector and in industry, such as manufacturing, there has been a decrease in the use of coal for electricity generation and an increase in the use of renewable sources.

This interactive map shows how much is emitted in Devon over a period of six years from 2006 to 2019