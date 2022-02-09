Households can act now to prevent water bills from adding to money worries

Households struggling to cope with a wave of rising living costs can act now ahead of an increase in charges this April.

The Consumer Council for Water (CCW) says only 1 in 4 customers are aware water companies have schemes that can reduce the water bills of low-income customers.

The news comes as many households are being impacted by the cost of living crisis - compounded by last week's confirmation of another sharp rise in energy bills.

With Water UK announcing the average household water and sewerage bill in England and Wales will rise by £7, to £419, from April 1, CCW is urging customers to soak up its money-saving advice and seek support from their water company if they are worried about their bill.

Some households could see their bill fall but others may face an increase significantly above the average, the CCW says, as what people are charged depends on a range of factors including who supplies their services, whether they have a water meter and how much water they use - something that has become much harder to predict during the pandemic.

Emma Clancy, chief executive of the CCW, said: "Any increase in water bills will be unwelcome for the millions of households already buckling under the pressure of other rising costs.

"Covid-19 has also made it even harder for people to anticipate how much water they will use at home – that’s why it’s vital customers take advantage of untapped support.

"Some households could potentially save hundreds of pounds by switching to a water meter, while others on a low income may be eligible for water companies’ wide range of assistance schemes. Simple steps to reduce your hot water use could also take some of the heat out of rising energy costs.”

Jess Cook, who leads the water poverty programme for National Energy Action (NEA), said: "With the rate of inflation rising, a rise in water bills was expected, but that doesn’t make it any easier to take.

"Following (the) announcement of a 54% rise in the energy price cap, millions of households are worried about how they will cope in just two months' time, and this is just making the problem harder.

"We know from previous research that up to 41% of those struggling the most would bathe less, and almost a quarter would cut back on food or personal hygiene products, in order to reduce, or pay for, their water bill.

"With some water customers being hit harder than others, targeted intervention is vital to stop the otherwise inevitable spiral of people falling into destitution."

CCW's research has shown five out of six customers who cannot afford their water bill are not getting the financial support they need.

CCW is also making progress in its campaign to end water poverty for 1.5 million customers across England and Wales through strengthening support.

The UK and Welsh Governments are currently examining proposals - submitted by CCW last summer – to create a single social tariff that would ensure targeted financial support reaches those that need it most. The group says this would end the ‘postcode lottery’ of help currently provided and ensure the help customers receive is based on their needs – not where they live.

Some water companies are also actively working with CCW on a range of pilot schemes to break down existing barriers to help. These changes have the potential to make it easier for customers to access help on everything from making payments and clearing debt to reduce their water consumption.

For more money-saving information, contact your local water companies or visit www.ccwater.org.uk