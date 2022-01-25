Devon masons donate Typhoon relief support to the Philippines

Typhoon Rai, known in the Philippines as Typhoon Odette, struck the Philippines on 16 December. - Credit: Plan international

Devon Freemasons donate £25,000 pounds to emergency disaster relief to the Philippines.

Thanks to a grant from to Plan International from Devonshire Freemasons and other Provinces. Residents of the Philippines will now receive essential supplies to help with the fallout of Typhon Rai, which hit the country in December.

Freemasonry, through the United Grand Lodge of England (UGLE) and Masonic Charitable Foundation (MCF), is responding with Plan International to support affected communities.

The funds will be used to provide hygiene kits, including soap, shampoo, towels, toothpaste and brushes to 851 families to help them keep clean and healthy in the aftermath of the devastating typhoon.

Typhoon Rai hit the Philippines on 16 December, making landfall on islands across the country, leaving almost 400 people dead and causing massive damage. Winds of up to 120mph, heavy rain and storm surges battered the islands, leaving entire villages submerged in floodwater, trees uprooted from the ground and hundreds of thousands of people seeking shelter. Communication routes, power lines, bridges and roads were also either damaged or blocked with debris, making it difficult for emergency responders to get to the worst hit areas.

Reports have described scenes of ‘complete carnage’, with homes, schools and community buildings throughout the region being levelled to the ground. People affected by the typhoon still require urgent relief and long-term support, such as housing and livelihood assistance.

Rose Caldwell, Chief Executive of Plan International UK, says “We’re very grateful for this generous grant which will allow Plan International to provide support to thousands of people in the aftermath of this terribly destructive typhoon. It’s critical that we act now to help those most at risk”

Ian Kingsbury JP, Head of the Devonshire Freemasons says “I’m very pleased we’ve been able to help Plan International with their relief effort in the Philippines. This is a desperate situation and Plan and the other organisations helping on the ground need all the help and support we in the outside world can offer.”