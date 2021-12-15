Walk-in appointments at Exeter Covid vaccination centre put on hold
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Exeter's mass vaccination centre is closed for walk-in appointments for the next two days.
Due to high demand, health chiefs have taken the decision to close for walk-in appointments today (December 15) and tomorrow (December 16), with only scheduled bookings being dealt with.
All adults over 18 are currently eligible for a Covid vaccination booster, as announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson during an address on Sunday in which he stressed the importance of having three jabs to prevent serious illness from the new Omicron variant.
In a social media post confirming the postponement of walk-in vaccinations, the Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust said: "Due to incredibly high demand today, we are sorry to share that we are unable to accept walk-ins at Greendale Vaccination Centre for the next 2 days (15 and 16 Dec).
"Bookings are available via the national booking system."
Yesterday, we reported large queues on Sidmouth Road and Exeter Road heading into Greendale Business Park as people turned out to get a jab.
