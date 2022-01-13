Met office weather warning for fog TONIGHT

A weather warning has been issued for East Devon as dense fog looks set to engulf the county.

The Met Office warning runs from 5pm tonight (January 13) to noon tomorrow.

"Dense fog patches likely to cause some travel disruption overnight and during the morning," said the warning.

People could expect 'slower journey times with delays to bus and train services possible', they added, as well as a chance of delays or cancellations to flights.

"Any remaining cloud will clear this evening to leave a dry night with clear skies, It will turn cold and frosty by morning, with some patchy fog developing in places."

.A frosty start this morning with some patchy fog," the forecaster added.

"The fog will slowly lift and clear mid-morning onwards, leaving a fine and sunny afternoon across the region."

Temperatures could reach 9C.