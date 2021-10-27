A new book by Sidbury-born Wendy Leo-Smith has gone on sale today (Friday, October 29).

Come Sail With Me tells the story of her voyages around the world on the yacht Zingara with her shipmate Rory, with flashbacks to her life growing up on a farm in Devon.

Wendy worked for NatWest for 20 years before starting a new life in southern Spain with her husband. Her marriage failed four years later but she was determined to make it alone – until she received an unexpected offer to sail to Brazil.

The book covers several hair-raising incidents at sea, including encounters with pirates, swarms of insects, near misses with other ships and tropical Storm Olga. Wendy ended up living full-time on the yacht for nearly five years, sailing more than 13,500 miles. The pair also spent time living in Brazil and visited Guyana and Trinidad.

The e-book and paperback versions of Come Sail With Me are available from Amazon Worldwide.





Come sail with me - Credit: Wendy Leo Smith

Want to know more? You can buy the book from Amazon in Ebook and paper format from today. Buy yours here