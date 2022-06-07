Sainsburys Ottery confirm whether or not overnight parking is allowed

Cameras and new signs could be installed at the Sainsbury's car park - Credit: Google/EDDC

Overnight parking in Sainsbury's in Ottery St Mary will continue to be allowed, it's been confirmed.

Ottery Town Council, Chair of Planning, Richard Copus told the Herald that he's been working closely with Sainsbury's to confirm whether parking will still be allowed overnight in Sainsbury's car park for anyone wishing to use the town, if planning permission for CCTV is approved.

The enforcement will be two hours parking between 7am and 7pm Monday to Sunday.

Two weeks ago the Herald reported Sainsbury's had changed the wording of new signs planned for its Ottery St Mary car park implying that only its own customers would be allowed to use it.

Ottery Town Council had expressed anger over the notices stating two hours free parking for Sainsbury’s customers.

The supermarket’s original planning permission included an agreement that town centre shoppers could also use the car park, as there is so little parking in the nearby streets.

There was also concern that the two-hour maximum stay would be enforced in the evenings.

For more than a decade, Ottery Town Council have had a social contract with Sainsburys to allow parking for residents attending meetings or social events often park for longer than the two hours permitted.

Last month, an amended image of the car park sign’s design was added to Sainsbury’s planning application documents on East Devon District Council’s website. The words ‘for Sainsbury’s customers’ have been removed.

Chair of Planning for Ottery St Mary, Richard Copus said at the Ottery Town Council meeting on Monday (June 6): "A lots been happening over Sainsburys over the last few days, at the planning committee meeting, the committee agreed to pass the matter of Sainsburys onto the Ottery St Mary Town Council, since then Sainsburys have confirmed the enforcement of the two hour parking will operate 7am to 7pm Monday to Sunday, and the signs in the Sainsburys car park will be updated to say this, they will also be sent to EDDC to be attached to the original planning document."

"We can all agree that we value Sainsburys in the town, they need us as much as we need them and I think its really good that hopefully this has now come to an end."



