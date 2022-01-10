Major road in Sidmouth to close for THREE months

Salcombe Road will be the first to close from 12 to 30 January - Credit: Google Maps

A major road in and out of Sidmouth is to close today for three months.

The A375, Temple Street, Vicarage Road including the High Street and Fore Street will close from today (Monday, January 10) until April 1 as Devon County Council carry out carriageway resurfacing and drainage work.

To minimise disruption, work will be carried out by closing sections of the road at a time.

Devon County Council have said "the road has reached the end of its serviceable life. In order to provide advance notice of the road closures and areas of parking restrictions, the scheme has been divided into sections for road closures and diversion routes described below"

Traffic will have to follow the diversion signs put in place, and access will be restricted for residents at certain times while the work takes place.

You can find out more information here on the Devon County Council website https://www.devon.gov.uk/roadsandtransport/traffic-information/roadworks/a375-vicarage-road/?fbclid=IwAR0OBKgySFVCn2qJltzeeOoYwnrPaJUj8ACxLIya_DV6sEcZfA1Z_HyXYzU