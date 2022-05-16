Lions coffee morning to help Ukrainian refuggees

Sidmouth Methodist Church will host the Sidmouth Lions coffee morning on May, 28. - Credit: Sidmouth Town Council.

Sidmouth Lions are running a coffee morning in May in aid of the Ukrainian refugee crisis.

Taking place on Saturday, May 28, between 10am and 1pm at the Methodist Church in Sidmouth. Join the Sidmouth Lions for coffee and cake, tombola, bookstall and a human fruit machine.

The Lions Club of Sidmouth has a JustGiving appeal for financial donations to help the millions of Ukrainian refugees who have been made homeless by the ongoing war in their homeland.

The club has already contributed, from its charity funds to the substantial grants that Lions Clubs International Foundation (LCIF) has been providing to help relieve the humanitarian crisis. However, more Ukrainian families are having to flee the country as their homes are destroyed by Russian forces invading their homeland.

For more information on the coffee morning, visit the Sidmouth Lions website here www.sidmouthlions.org