South West Water on the look-out for new graduate trainees

South West Water is hoping to attract more talented individuals to its graduate management programme for 2022, with up to 25 full-time, permanent places available in a range of roles across the business.

The programme was launched in 2021 with the aim of recruiting up to 100 graduates by 2025. The enthusiastic response prompted the company to increase the initial intake from 20 roles to 28, with graduates coming from local counties and from as far as Hong Kong and Zimbabwe.

Current graduates have been working on a range of diverse projects, such as the Promise to the Planet programme around company Net Zero commitments, and a new pilot water treatment works, helping improve resilience to the water supply system to address the challenges of climate change.

Applications for this year's graduate management programme are open until the end of February, to start in September this year. Interested candidates can apply via the company's website.