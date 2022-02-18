News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
IN PICTURES Storm Eunice batters Sidmouth

Author Picture Icon

Adam Manning

Published: 9:17 PM February 18, 2022
Storm Eunice captured by Iwitness24 Bill Nicholls - Credit: Bill Nicholls

Sidmouth has been battered by Storm Eunice today (Friday, February 18).

More than 150 highway workers headed out to clear roads and keep the county moving as trees fell and parts of the county flooded. 

Devon and Cornwall's police posted on Twitter: 'We have already received over four times the amount of calls we would usually take. Most of the calls are regarding road disruption; fallen trees & power cables, flying debris & collapsed roofs. Keep safe and bear with us.'

An amber warning for extremely strong winds came into force at 7am this morning (Friday, February 18) - but the strongest gusts are yet to come, forecast between 3 pm and 9 pm this evening. 

Throughout the day, as was the case right across the country, the weather worsened in East Devon with many reports of fallen trees including on Exmouth Road, the B3180 and Sidmouth Road. 

There were also several power cuts in East Devon such as experience in Sidford, Exmouth, Sidmouth, Dunkeswell, Honiton Alyesbeare and Whimple. 

Trains across the network suspended services as Network Rail deemed it 'too dangerous' and urged people 'to only travel if necessary.

Storm watchers gathered on Sidmouth seafront on Friday morning - Credit: Alex Walton

The swell was coming 'swell' over the seawall - Credit: Alex Walton

Weather watchers stepped back to avoid a wave - Credit: Alex Walton

The wave covered the esplanade at one point - Credit: Alex Walton Photography

Waves crashed against the wall towards Jacob's Ladder - Credit: Alex Walton

The waves calmed a little as the day went on - Credit: Alex Walton



The waves crashing over the esplanade - Credit: Alex Walton

Storm Eunice captured by a weather watcher - Credit: Alex Walton


