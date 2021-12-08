Simply having a wonderful Christmastime in Sidmouth

Staff and volunteers of Sidmouth Voluntary Services who enjoyed a Christmas Party at their Twyford House HQ on Friday 3rd December. Photo by Tony Charnock - Credit: SVS

Staff and volunteers of Sidmouth Voluntary Services (SVS) enjoy a ‘Thank You Celebration’

The event, at Twyford House, was organised as a thank you to all those who give their time helping the elderly and vulnerable in Sidmouth, around 35 people were fed a selection of dishes cooked by the kitchen staff followed by a prize raffle.

Manager of SVS Carol Drover-Taylor said "It was a marvellous evening and an opportunity to meet with new and existing volunteers. Without our volunteers, SVS wouldn't be unable to provide medical transport and a daily lunch to local residents.

I'd especially like to thank the following businesses for the wonderful prizes they donated. Bode, Milsons Point, Kyle Baker Photography, Co-op Sidmouth, Fields, Costa Sidmouth, Colyford Butcher, Sidmouth Jewellers, Coffee #1, Taste, Potburys, Waitrose Sidmouth, Anton’s Butchers Colyton, Fillfull Sidmouth, 14 Miles East, Jurassic Paddlesports, Country Bloomers, Phil the Barber at CT Shave Shop and Scentsy Wax and Warmers”