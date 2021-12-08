News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > News

Simply having a wonderful Christmastime in Sidmouth

Author Picture Icon

Adam Manning

Published: 12:42 PM December 8, 2021
Staff and volunteers of Sidmouth Voluntary Services who enjoyed a Christmas Party at their Twyford House

Staff and volunteers of Sidmouth Voluntary Services who enjoyed a Christmas Party at their Twyford House HQ on Friday 3rd December. Photo by Tony Charnock - Credit: SVS

Staff and volunteers of Sidmouth Voluntary Services (SVS) enjoy a ‘Thank You Celebration’ 

The event, at Twyford House, was organised as a thank you to all those who give their time helping the elderly and vulnerable in Sidmouth, around 35 people were fed a selection of dishes cooked by the kitchen staff followed by a prize raffle.

Manager of SVS Carol Drover-Taylor said "It was a marvellous evening and an opportunity to meet with new and existing volunteers. Without our volunteers, SVS wouldn't be unable to provide medical transport and a daily lunch to local residents.

I'd especially like to thank the following businesses for the wonderful prizes they donated. Bode, Milsons Point, Kyle Baker Photography, Co-op Sidmouth, Fields, Costa Sidmouth, Colyford Butcher, Sidmouth Jewellers, Coffee #1, Taste, Potburys, Waitrose Sidmouth, Anton’s Butchers Colyton, Fillfull Sidmouth, 14 Miles East, Jurassic Paddlesports, Country Bloomers, Phil the Barber at CT Shave Shop and Scentsy Wax and Warmers”

Christmas
Sidmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Straitgate quarry plans aerial view

Plans for quarry at Ottery St Mary REFUSED

Paul Jones and Philippa Davies

Logo Icon
The stray cat 'Mousey' reunited with her owner, Janice Gibbins in Colyford

Two-years-missing cat back home after turning up in Sidmouth

Philippa Davies

person
A house decorated with Christmas lights

Ottery family lights up home in memory of mum

Alex Walton

Author Picture Icon
Lions Club of Sidmouth Santa's Sleigh

Christmas

Dates for Santa's sleigh tour of Sidmouth, Sidford and Newton Poppleford

Paul Jones

person